Council seeking expressions of interest for provision of emergency accommodation and social housing

Donegal County Council is seeking expressions of interest for the provision of emergency accommodation.

The Council is also interested in hearing from property owners who may be interested in selling for social housing purposes.

The Council is appealing to proprietors of apartments, houses, hostels, and guesthouse accommodation who wish to have their facilities, or rooms included on the Council’s list of retained emergency accommodation for families and individuals requiring emergency and short to medium term accommodation to come forward.

Family and single rooms may be required to meet emergency accommodation needs as they arise.

Meanwhile, the Council is also inviting expressions of interest from the owners of property which may be suitable for social housing purposes and they are interested in selling.

Properties can be in towns and villages throughout the county, and can include: existing houses or apartments, commercial units, derelict buildings and sites and parcels of land – greenfield and brownfield sites.

Ideally, the Council says, properties should be close to sustainable communities and within walking distance of amenities and services and any land being offered should be suitably zoned.

More information is available on donegalcoco.ie.

