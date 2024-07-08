Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour Letterkenny native and London Labour Councillor Troy Gallagher reacts to Labour’s landslide win, there’s a negative reaction to news that motorcyclists are being asked not to park on the Diamond in Donegal Town and Breege recounts her positive experience at LUH:

A listener is concerned as his son, who was involved in a crash, was tested for drugs but the other driver wasn’t. Writer and actor Ultan Pringle joins Greg for a chat ahead of his new show in An Griannan later this week and  we hear about the recipients of The Donegal Film Office at Donegal County Council  2024 Donegal Film Bursary, funded by Creative Ireland:

Brenden Devenney joins Greg for a chat all this GAA and later we are joined by Dr Ebun Joseph who has been appointed as Special Rapporteur for the National Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) which was published over a year ago. 

