Call for emergency housing meeting to discuss needs of Glenties MD

There’s a call for an emergency housing meeting to discuss the needs in the Glenties Municipal District.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says the need for a meeting with the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and the Council’s Director of Housing is paramount.

The Council has confirmed that efforts are ongoing to acquire land for development right across the MD, including in Annagry, Bunbeg, Dunfanaghy, Creeslough and Ardara.

Social housing developments are also said to be progressing in Dungloe, Creeslough, Gweedore and Glenties.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties MD hit out at the lack of progress on the ground to deliver housing.

That was echoed by Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig: