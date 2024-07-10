Active Donegal Episode 4: Connecting Communities

Join us for Episode 4 of Active Donegal – Connecting Communities on Highland Radio.

Throughout the series, we’ve been diving into how sport is feeding into communities of the county and how physical activity is being encouraged.

In our latest episode, Mark Gallagher speaks to Gerry Clarke from Letterkenny Tennis Club and talks to a diverse range of people who are proud to be involved with the club.

Mark also heads to Buncrana for a chat with Patricia Higgins and Kevin McLaughlin of the Inishowen Development Partnership, and goes to Maghery to get the latest on Maghery Coastal Adventures with Stephen Bell and Hugh Gerard Boyle…