CLG Chill Chartha Centenary Celebrations



CLG Chill Chartha are celebrating our centenary this year and as part of the activities we are holding our Centenary Celebrations day on Saturday 3rd August.

First up starting at 11:30am we will have children’s, men’s and ladies fun GAA matches with players with family connections from all over the world getting involved in the action and we will also have children’s fun events and lots more to start the celebrations day off at our home grounds at Pairc Tamhnaigh this will run until approximately 4pm.

Then from 6:30pm in The Blue Haven join us for our centenary night (all ticket event) with drinks reception on arrival, food, exhibition of club memorabilia, GAA president Jarlath Burns will be in attendance, guest speakers, a short history of our club on the big screens and music later with “The Minertones” your MC for the night will be Austin O’Callaghan and it’s a chance to reunite with old team mates and friends and celebrate our clubs landmark year.

It will be a night not to be missed and defiantly one to remember as we celebrate the 100th year since the founding of our club and we will remember and celebrate those who founded the club, those who kept the club going over the decades and every single person who continue to be part of the club and as part of our community. Those who have passed on will be prayed for at graveyard mass on Friday 2nd in Kilcar.

Tickets for this event are €30 and are now on sale, contact one of the following:

James Hegarty 087-1632797

Nicola Doogan 087-4150188

James Byrne 086-9969256

Paul McCloskey 087-6592178

Paul Hegarty 087-2610308