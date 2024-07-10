Simon Coveney to retire at next General Election

Former Tanaiste Simon Coveney has announced he will retire from politics at the next General Election.

In a post to social media, the Fine Gael TD says it’s been the ‘privilege of my life’ to be an elected representative for the last 26 years.

During his time as Minister for Enterprise he announced he was stepping down from Cabinet following the election of Simon Harris as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach.

Ireland Editor with the Irish Independent, Fionnan Sheehan, says he was a ‘mainstay’ at the Cabinet table since 2011: