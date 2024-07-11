100% Redress Cllr warns mistakes made in other parts of Donegal cannot be repeated in West of county

Donegal County Council has been told that it must learn from the mistakes made in Inishowen and Letterkenny when it comes to dealing with the defective concrete block crisis in West Donegal.

Councillor Denis McGee is calling for a hub to be established and facilitators employed to assist impacted homeowners in the Glenties Municipal District access the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

He’s warned that there is a tsunami coming down the road that needs to be prepared for in the West of the County.

Councillor McGee says homeowners cannot navigate the scheme on their own: