Donegal Deputy hits out at apparent differing SFPA oversight

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at what appears to be differing oversight and monitoring by the SFPA on Donegal seafood factories compared to super factory ships.

A recent report highlighted how during an inspection of a Dutch owned ship in Irish waters by Sea Fisheries Protection Authority officers, despite suspicions that fish were being discarded, the vessel was not detained for further examination.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says this is in stark contrast to the regulations local factories have to adhere to.

The Sinn Fein spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine is questioning the differing approaches:

