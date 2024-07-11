Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Early Childhood Ireland calls for radical new approach from government

Early Childhood Ireland has published it’s 4 Asks for Children ahead of Budget 2025.

The organisation says a radical new approach is needed to see early years education as the same status of primary education in Ireland.

There is currently 8,200 children using such services in Donegal.

The four demands relate to recruitment and retention, capacity planning, a five year plan and family leave.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy with ECI says in some cases, expectant parents told their local creches of their pregnancy before their families in a bid to secure a place:

