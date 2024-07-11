Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
End in sight for Aer Lingus pay row

The Pilot’s Union is recommending acceptance of Labour Court proposals concerning the ongoing pay row with Aer Lingus.

IALPA’s work-to-rule action has now been suspended, pending the outcome of a ballot.

“A win for pilots” is how the recommended 17.75% pay increase has been described as an end to the long running dispute with Aer Lingus draws closer.

Following communication from the Labour Court yesterday, further clarification from Aer Lingus, and additional legal advice -IALPA has passed a motion to recommend acceptance of the Labour Court’s recommendation.

The union will next hold a series of engagements with members before an electronic ballot in the coming week.

Over the course of the dispute hundreds of flights have been cancelled with the airline stating it’s been “enormously damaging both financially and reputationally”.

