Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

In hour one..Rebecca McDaid discusses the high cost of tolls and we hear calls on the government to cut the cost of fuel:

As part of Your Voice, Your Community we discuss crocheting, Ava joins us to discuss her documentary ‘I’ll keep them safe’ which focuses on growing up in a DCB home and we talk to a historian about the relationship between Catholics and Protestants in Ireland:

Paddy Cullivan discusses his new show ‘ I can’t believe it’s not Ireland!” coming the the Balor later this month and we chat to author David Burke on his new book ‘The Puppet Masters’ :