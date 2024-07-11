Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one..Rebecca McDaid discusses the high cost of tolls and we hear calls on the government to cut the cost of fuel:

As part of Your Voice, Your Community we discuss crocheting, Ava joins us to discuss her documentary ‘I’ll keep them safe’ which focuses on growing up in a DCB home and we talk to a historian about the relationship between Catholics and Protestants in Ireland:

Paddy Cullivan discusses his new show ‘ I can’t believe it’s not Ireland!” coming the the Balor later this month and we chat to author David Burke on his new book ‘The Puppet Masters’ :

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2024
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Cocaine and cash seized from van in Derry

11 July 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publish three reports on centres for older people in Donegal

11 July 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early Childhood Ireland calls for radical new approach from government

11 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2024
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Cocaine and cash seized from van in Derry

11 July 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publish three reports on centres for older people in Donegal

11 July 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early Childhood Ireland calls for radical new approach from government

11 July 2024
Disability
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from national disability capital funding

11 July 2024
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal woman foots €27 in tolls travelling to Dublin

11 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube