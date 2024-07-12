Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
XL Bully dogs to be banned in Ireland


XL Bully dogs are to be banned in Ireland.

Breeding, importing, selling or rehoming of the breed will be outlawed from October this year.

The move to ban XL bullies comes after a spike in the number of attacks by ‘dangerous’ dogs, including the death of Nicole Morey in Limerick last month.

In the aftermath, Minister Heather Humphreys committed to assessing if such dangerous breeds should be allowed, with a ban set to come in from October 1st.

It’s understood current owners of XL Bully’s will be subject to strict new rules from next February, with special certificates needed to ensure the dogs are neutered and microchipped.

The move will bring Ireland in line with the North, and owners who break the rules could be fined, jailed for up to three months or both, if they don’t have the correct documents.

