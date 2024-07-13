Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All-County League Division 2 – results and implications on final day

Four Masters and Buncrana finished as the top two sides in the Marley Coaches Division 2 of the All-County Football League, and so are promoted as well as facing each other in the league final.

Termon go into a promotion/relegation play-off with Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon, who finished third bottom in the Brian McCormick Sports Division One.

Red Hughs and Na Rossa finish as the bottom two and are automatically relegated.

Cloughaneely go into a promotion/relegation play-off with Naomh Brid, who finished third in Division 3.

Division Two results

Four Masters 0-12, Killybegs 0-8

Fanad Gaels 1-9, Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 1-10

N. Muire, Iochtar Na Rosann 1-12, Dungloe 0-13

Red Hughs 3-4, Ardara 1-14

 

