Mark McHugh gives his verdict ahead of semi-final against Galway

Donegal clash with Galway for the eighth time in Championship football when they meet in the All-Ireland Semi-Final this Sunday in Croke Park.

Padraic Joyce’s team are unbeaten in Championship football this season while Jim McGuinness’s outfit captured the Ulster title.

Ahead of that game All-Ireland winner with Donegal Mark McHugh joined AIB to preview the game.

McHugh spoke with Oisin Langan about what he feels will be a tight match.