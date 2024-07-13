Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark McHugh gives his verdict ahead of semi-final against Galway

Former Donegal footballer Mark McHugh, pictured  for AIB ahead of GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Donegal and Galway this Sunday.

Donegal clash with Galway for the eighth time in Championship football when they meet in the All-Ireland Semi-Final this Sunday in Croke Park.

Padraic Joyce’s team are unbeaten in Championship football this season while Jim McGuinness’s outfit captured the Ulster title.

Ahead of that game All-Ireland winner with Donegal Mark McHugh joined AIB to preview the game as they announced the return of the Volunteer VIP competition which gives GAA volunteers the opportunity to win a money can’t buy behind the scenes tour of Croke Park, on the morning of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football final as well as tickets to the match. Details on how to enter the Volunteer VIP competition will be announced on Monday, July 15th.

McHugh spoke with Oisin Langan about what he feels will be a tight match.

 

