Parents are being urged to ensure their children are properly vaccinated against measles before going on holidays.

The HSE has issued a fresh appeal this morning.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Department of Public Health HSE West and North West says it is particularly pressing in Donegal, where MMR vaccination rates are lower than they should be.

He says families need to realise the risk posed by the disease, given the outbreaks seen in the UK and Europe: