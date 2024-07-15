Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal ladies win national camogie title

Donegal created a little bit of history as they won the under-16 C shield at the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Championships at Abbotstown.

They got a late winning point to overcome the challenge of Louth as it finished 0-13 to 2-6 in favour of Donegal.

 

Top Stories

Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authorities told to enforce derelict sites legislation

15 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2024
Bunbeg Coast Guard
Top Stories, News

Kayaker in distress rescued off Donegal coast

15 July 2024
