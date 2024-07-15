Donegal ladies win national camogie title

Donegal created a little bit of history as they won the under-16 C shield at the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Championships at Abbotstown.
They got a late winning point to overcome the challenge of Louth as it finished 0-13 to 2-6 in favour of Donegal.
