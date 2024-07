The Lough Swilly RNLI crew were called out to the assistance of a kayaker who had fallen and injured her leg on Inishtrahull island.

The task came in an around 8:30pm on Saturday evening.

The victim was with a group who landed on the island earlier in the day.

Using the all weather lifeboat, she was evacuated and taken to Buncrana Pier.

An ambulance was at the ready to transport the kayaker for hospital treatment.