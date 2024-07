The allocation of additional resources to local authorities to help enforce derelict sites legislation is being considered.

Figures show there are over €20.5 million in unpaid levies from the owners of these sites across the country.

Councils are responsible for collecting these payments, however, many are receiving none or at most minuscule amounts.

Rory Hearne, Assistant Professor of Social Policy at Maynooth, says so far the approach by Government has been too “soft”: