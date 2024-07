Donegal’s Michael Langan has been named among the nominations for the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The St Michael’s man kicked four sweet points from play against Galway on Sunday in their defeat at the All Ireland semi final stage.

Galway’s Dylan McHugh and Armagh’s Rian O’Neill are the other two nominees.

Langan has also been named on the Team of the Week alongside fellow Donegal players Brendan McCole and Oisin Gallen.