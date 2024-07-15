Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) is urging the government to fast-track the delivery of 13 major infrastructure projects in the region after a new study found that it is now on par with the least well-off areas of Europe in terms of infrastructure.

New research by has revealed that investment in transport, health, education, housing and energy infrastructure in the Northern and Western Region is languishing far below that of its counterparts in Ireland and across the continent – with transport infrastructure ranked the 17th worst of 234 European regions.

John Daly, Economist with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says it is no surprise that regional inequalities in Ireland have continued to rise as population, employment and income growth remains overly concentrated around the Greater Dublin Area.

The full Regional Infrastructure Tracker Report 2024 can be read HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 15th

15 July 2024
nwra-rit-169jc
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

15 July 2024
A 'Polling Station' sign outside village hall during a UK election.
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

15 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 15th

15 July 2024
nwra-rit-169jc
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

15 July 2024
A 'Polling Station' sign outside village hall during a UK election.
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

15 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Home tax deduction
News, Top Stories

Public’s views sought on variation of local property tax

15 July 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube