NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) is urging the government to fast-track the delivery of 13 major infrastructure projects in the region after a new study found that it is now on par with the least well-off areas of Europe in terms of infrastructure.

New research by has revealed that investment in transport, health, education, housing and energy infrastructure in the Northern and Western Region is languishing far below that of its counterparts in Ireland and across the continent – with transport infrastructure ranked the 17th worst of 234 European regions.

John Daly, Economist with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says it is no surprise that regional inequalities in Ireland have continued to rise as population, employment and income growth remains overly concentrated around the Greater Dublin Area.

The full Regional Infrastructure Tracker Report 2024 can be read HERE