Those responsible for the severe littering of a picnic area in Redcastle should be named, shamed and fined.

That’s according to local Cllr Martin Farren.

Outrage has been sparked online after a community group shared an image of at least twenty glass beer bottles strewn on the ground near the shorefront in Redcastle.

The local litter warden has been contacted, and Cllr Farren is now asking for those with information to come forward: