Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we have reaction to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, listeners have their say on Donegal’s loss to Galway and we discuss a Minister being refused communion at Cork funeral Mass over ‘his support for abortion’:

Natasha O’Brien was thrust into the public eye after the soldier who assaulted her received a fully suspended sentence, she chats to Greg. We also have advice for a listener who is suffering sexual harassment in the workplace:

Brenden Devenney reflects on Donegal’s All Ireland loss, Monday Focus is about a public consultation on the Letterkenny Town Bus plan and there’s further reaction to a Cork priest refusing to give communion to a TD over his stance on abortion: