Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public’s views sought on variation of local property tax

Donegal County Council is inviting submissions from members of the public on proposals to vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal.

The Council is keen to hear views and opinions on any proposal to vary the rate of Local Property Tax, and in particular on the potential effects of any variance on households, individuals, businesses, and on Council services.

The Local Property Tax, which came into effect in 2013, is an annual tax charged on residential properties in Ireland. In accordance with the Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012 (as amended), a local authority may vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax within its own area by a maximum of +/- 15%. Donegal County Council can resolve to set the rate of LPT for multiple years.

Exemptions are in place, subject to qualifying criteria and conditions, for properties constructed using defective concrete blocks or certified as having pyritic damage.

In Donegal, 80% of homes attracted an annual charge of €103.50 (band 1) in 2024, with a further 12% attracting a charge of €258.75 (Band 2). 92% of Donegal properties attracted charges in the lowest two valuation bands (Band 1 = €1 to €200,000; Band 2 = €200,001 to €262,500).

Donegal County Council’s LPT income in 2024 is €28m and comprises around 15% of Donegal County Council’s total income for the year. The money collected under the Local Property Tax contributes towards the cost of providing a range of important local Council services including libraries, public lighting, leisure centres, road maintenance, housing services, theatres, fire services, dealing with illegal dumping and littering, community initiatives, beach management, and tourism development initiatives, among many others.

Further information, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on www.donegalcoco.ie.

The deadline date for receipt of submissions is the 23rd August 2024. Submissions should be made in writing, by email to LPT@donegalcoco.ie, or posted to ‘Donegal County Council, LPT Submissions, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal F93 Y622’.

Feedback from the public will be considered by the elected members of Donegal County Council as part of the decision-making process at a meeting to be held in September 2024, when a final decision will be made on setting the rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal for 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Home tax deduction
News, Top Stories

Public’s views sought on variation of local property tax

15 July 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authorities told to enforce derelict sites legislation

15 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Home tax deduction
News, Top Stories

Public’s views sought on variation of local property tax

15 July 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authorities told to enforce derelict sites legislation

15 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2024
Bunbeg Coast Guard
Top Stories, News

Kayaker in distress rescued off Donegal coast

15 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube