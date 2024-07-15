Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

The sister of a girl who was murdered 30 years ago has called for a public inquiry.

Arlene Arkinson, from Tyrone, was 15 years old when she was last seen after attending a disco in Bundoran wither her friend Donna Quinn and Sean Heagarty.

In July of 2021, a 14 year old inquest found that she was killed by convicted child murderer and rapist Robert Howard.

Her remains were never found.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Arlene’s sister Kathleen Arkinson says she wants to bring Arlene home and is now calling for a public inquiry in hopes it will answer some remaining questions surrounding the young girls death.