In this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney recaps Donegal’s defeat to Galway in the All Ireland semi final with two former All Ireland winners in Frank Mc Glynn and Galway’s Ja Fallon, along with two top GAA reporters from the county, Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News and Jason Byrne of The Sun.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: