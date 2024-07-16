Burst water main impacting Glencolumkille

A burst water main is affecting parts of Glencolumbkille.
Repairs are expected to take place until 6:30pm this evening.
Uisce Eireann is advising to allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
