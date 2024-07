Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car was badly damaged in the Castlefin area.

Between 7:30pm and 8pm on Thursday evening last, the windscreen of the car parked at Emmett Park was smashed, both wing mirrors were pulled off and damage was caused to the badge on the front grill of the car.

Anyone who was in the area of Emmet Park, the Raphoe Road in Castlefin or on the N15 through Castlefin with a dash cam on the evening is asked to make the footage available to Gardai.