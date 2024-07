Letterkenny Cllr Ciaran Brogan has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West.

The first meeting of the forum has gotten underway since the local elections in June.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Cllr Gary Doherty, Cllr Michéal Naughton and Cllr Declan Meehan comprise the Donegal representation.

Cllr Brogan told the meeting that he is honoured to take up the position of after having been a member of the forum since it was first established.