Gardai in Donegal are encouraging people to ‘Lock Up/Light Up’ to keep their home safe.

Homeowners are advised to whether at home or going out to turn on some lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and windows, use an alarm, store keys away from windows and to not keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.

Finally, Gardai are appealing to people to always report any suspicious activity to them immediately.