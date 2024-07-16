Investigations ongoing into overnight burglaries in Bundoran

Investigations are continuing after two creeper style burglaries in South Donegal last week.

Entry was gained to two properties in the West End area of Bundoran overnight on July 8th and July 11th while the residents were asleep.

In the first incident, cash was stolen from a purse along with a back door key while in the second burglary, a purse was stolen from a coat pocket which contained gift cards, bank cards, a driving licence and a sum of cash.

Garda Claire Rafferty is urging homeowners to secure their properties at night: