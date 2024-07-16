Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Inpatient Experience Survey underway at LUH

The National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The annual survey offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences of care at the hospital and submit improvements they believe are necessary.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey — the largest of its kind in Ireland provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

Almost 32,000 patients are eligible to participate in this year’s survey.

The survey asks a total of 52 questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and discharge from hospital.

All patients aged over 16 who spent 24 hours or more in Letterkenny University Hospital and were discharged during the month of May are eligible to participate.

HIQA’s Director of National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn says by patients sharing their views, it will provide them with invaluable information on improvements that are necessary to deliver a more person-centred health service.

More information is available on yourexperience.ie.

