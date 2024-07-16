Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Only four of eleven new born pups survive cruel dumping incident in Carrigart

Eleven pups were found dumped in Carrigart yesterday by a passer by, six of which were had already passed away.

Rescue charity Animals in Need Donegal have publicly condemned the act.

The new born collies were found in gorse bushes inside a turf bag with a large rock.

Another pup passed away in the care of organisation.

A spokesperson says the action was cruel, and there is now emerging concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of the mother.

Donations are being taken to pay for the care of the remaining four puppies.

 

