Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we speak to a number of home owners who have been downgraded on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme from full demolition, as recommended by an engineer, to other remedial options. We also get news of the Hiqa Care experience programme at LUH:

We have Community Garda Information and later we see what is coming up for the rest of the Earagail Arts Festival:

Cllr Joy Beard expresses her support for those being downgraded on the DCB scheme and then we are in the garden with Paul:

Nine 'til Noon Show
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 July 2024
£125,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Tyrone

16 July 2024
Over 1 million items returned through Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi stores in Donegal

16 July 2024
Man arrested in connection with Church property burglaries in Twin Towns

16 July 2024
