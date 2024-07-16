Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tanaiste begins four day visit to Horn of Africa

The Tanaiste begins a four-day visit to the Horn of Africa today.

Micheal Martin will meet political leaders in Kenya and Ethiopia, and engage with Irish Aid initiative stakeholders.

Last year Ireland spent 85 million euro in the Horn of Africa region, which alongside Kenya and Ethiopia also includes Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

This morning Tanaiste Micheal Martin will meet with the Kenyan President William Ruto, who has recently been under fire following anti-tax protests in Nairobi, which led to him sacking all of his Cabinet ministers.

This will be followed with a visit to the Young Scientist Kenya programme, which is part funded by Ireland to promote STEM subjects among children.

He will then launch Ireland’s Horn of Africa Child Wasting Programme – a three-year, 15 million euro initiative to tackle child wasting.

Tomorrow, Micheal Martin will have further engagements with Irish Aid-funded initiatives, before flying out to the Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa.

