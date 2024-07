A woman is dead and two men seriously injured after a road crash in Co Carlow.

The collision involving a car and a van happened on the N80 in Ballintrane just before 6 o clock yesterday evening.

The driver of the car, aged in her 30s, was treated by emergency services at the scene but was pronounced dead.

The two men in the van were both airlifted to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.