Derry City look to right the European wrong – Ruaidhri Higgins & Brian Maher

Brian Maher

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is expected to be rocking on Thursday night as Derry City look to see off Bruno Magpies in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The Candystrips will have to come from two goals down after defeat in Gibraltar last week.

Extra-time and penalties may be required for Derry to get over the line.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says its an opportunity to put last week behind them:

The Manager added they have to get the first goal in the second leg:

Derry Keeper Brian Maher says despite last weeks disappointing defeat, progression in the competition is achievable:

Ireland funds logo
News, Top Stories

€40,000 awarded to two Donegal non-profit organisations

17 July 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday July 17th

17 July 2024
image_1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urging people to attend information session this evening

17 July 2024
mary lou
News, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald and Drew Harris victims of online death threats

17 July 2024


