Derry City look to right the European wrong – Ruaidhri Higgins & Brian Maher

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is expected to be rocking on Thursday night as Derry City look to see off Bruno Magpies in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The Candystrips will have to come from two goals down after defeat in Gibraltar last week.

Extra-time and penalties may be required for Derry to get over the line.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says its an opportunity to put last week behind them:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/DC-Eur-Higgins-1.wav

The Manager added they have to get the first goal in the second leg:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/DC-Eur-Higgins-2.wav