Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

Buncrana GP Dr Ciara Steele joins Greg to emphaise the importance of an elective Surgery unit being located in Letterkenny, one is currently earmarked for Sligo. Chris joins Greg to highlight and extreme case of dangerous driving in Donegal at the weekend:

We get an update from the Little Angels Campaign after it was confirmed that spaces will be made available for students in September who had been told none were available, Ann Owens recounts the story of her friend Jim who battled cancer, DCB and vulture funds and we tell you about a special Stars in Their Eyes event for Letterkenny later this month:

Brenden Devenney talks GAA we hear how new UK rules will impact Donegal tourism and there’s reaction to Rory McElroy’s historic win at the Master becoming only the 6th player in history to achieve the career grand slam: