Letterkenny Milford MD to hold workshop as tender process for the Alpha Beta project is halted

One of the Directors of Letterkenny 2040 says he’s not concerned at the fact that the tender process for the Alpha Beta innovation centres on the former ESB site has been terminated, pending reviewed.

At a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr Michael McBride said his understanding was that of three initial tenders, two had been withdrawn, and there was a significant gap between the costs outlined in the remaining tender, and the amount of funding available.

The council’s Economic Development Unit proposing a special workshop in the coming weeks.

After Director of Services Liam Ward confirmed the temporary suspension of the process, Cllr Ciaran Brogan, a director of Letterkenny 2040, said he does not regard this as a negative development, and he is confident this will be resolved…………

