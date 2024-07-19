Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 202: Brosef, the pet-friendly coffee shop – plus a new Energy Efficiency Grant

In this week’s episode, Chris Ashmore finds out more about a new pet-friendly coffee shop that has opened in Letterkenny, and also looks at a new energy efficiency grant for businesses.

There has been an explosion in the number of coffee shops in Donegal over the past couple of years. The latest offering is Brosef, located on the Port Road in Letterkenny, which has been sent up by brothers Paddy and James Molloy from Glenties who converted what was previously a tattoo shop into the new cafe and they have made great strides in a short period of time.

They have placed a big emphasis on being pet-friendly – indeed, many a dog has already sampled their puppuccinos – and it has proven to be a wise move.

Later in this episode, Chris speaks with Stephen Perry, Business Advisor with Local Enterprise Office Donegal, about the updated Energy Efficiency Grant for businesses, how to apply, and who is eligible.

