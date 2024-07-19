Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Islingtron Cllr Troy Gallagher, Paddy Rooney and Leonard Watson  – topics include unrest in Coolock, politicians and Guinness phot ops and favorite summer memories:

We chat to Councillor Ciaran Brogan who is the new Chair of the Regional Health Forum and listeners discuss the issue of immigration:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

 

