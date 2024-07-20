Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

“Seamus” documentary to launch tomorrow on Everton’s YouTube channel

Seamus Coleman

A documentary celebrating the career of Seamus Coleman is set to be launched by Everton this weekend.

“Seamus” will premiere on the club’s YouTube channel tomorrow.

Coleman returned to captain Everton against his former club Sligo Rovers yesterday.

A large crowd was at the Showgrounds to see an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Among the Sligo goal scorers was Kevin Muldoon of Donegal Town.

Muldoon was part of the Four Masters Minor side that won the Ulster Minor Club Championship earlier this year.

He was also Player Of The Match when Abbey Vocational School won the All Ireland Schools B title back in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty optimistic about future of Ireland

20 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI growing concerned for whereabouts of man missing in Belfast

20 July 2024
Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he wants to be Taoiseach again

20 July 2024
451869505_7835087926582680_2738014898999222163_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Whale washed up on Toraigh beach

20 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty optimistic about future of Ireland

20 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI growing concerned for whereabouts of man missing in Belfast

20 July 2024
Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he wants to be Taoiseach again

20 July 2024
451869505_7835087926582680_2738014898999222163_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Whale washed up on Toraigh beach

20 July 2024
global-tech-outage-hits-banks-grounds-flights-and-takes-broadcasters-off-air
News, Top Stories

Irish systems back online after global IT outage

20 July 2024
istockphoto-92024115-612x612
News, Top Stories

Irish Farmers could lose thousands as Government refuses to reinstate €12m scheme

20 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube