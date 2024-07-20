“Seamus” documentary to launch tomorrow on Everton’s YouTube channel

A documentary celebrating the career of Seamus Coleman is set to be launched by Everton this weekend.

“Seamus” will premiere on the club’s YouTube channel tomorrow.

Coleman returned to captain Everton against his former club Sligo Rovers yesterday.

A large crowd was at the Showgrounds to see an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Among the Sligo goal scorers was Kevin Muldoon of Donegal Town.

Muldoon was part of the Four Masters Minor side that won the Ulster Minor Club Championship earlier this year.

He was also Player Of The Match when Abbey Vocational School won the All Ireland Schools B title back in March.