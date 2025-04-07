Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In this hour we have extensive reaction to wildfires, which broke out at Barnesmore Gap and Knockalla, with the council’s Garry Martin and witnesses. We also chat to john who is homeless and has been told that he will no longer be issued with vouchers – from Inishowen, he has been told instead to move to Bundoran to sheltered accommodation:

More reaction to the wildfires, out of order toilets in Rathmullan, calls for paid leave to those who have had a miscarriage before 24 weeks and a lesson on how a bit of help can have a huge impact on a person’s life:

Brendan Devenney reflects on Donegal beating Derry, we have a look at the review of the IS 465 standard used which is out for public consultation an a listener wins a thousand euro!:

 

Top Stories

groceries
News, Audio, Top Stories

Grocery prices increased by 4.5% since the start of the year

7 April 2025
strand road psni
Top Stories, News

PSNI investigate robbery at bookmakers' premises on Derry's Lecky Road

7 April 2025
Martin McDermott 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McDermott urges people to take part in consultation on new IS465 standard

7 April 2025
film crew
Top Stories, News

Donegal Film Offices announces new 'Emerging Talent Fund'

7 April 2025
Advertisement

