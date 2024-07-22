Calls for greater enforcement of laws governing E Scooters and bikes after weekend incidents in Letterkenny

There’s calls for greater enforcement of laws which prohibit the use of E Scooters and bikes on footpaths.

It’s after a woman, upon exiting Catriona’s Hair Salon in Letterkenny on Saturday was knocked off her feet by an oncoming cyclist. The woman was hospitalised as a result.

Salon owner, Catriona O’Donnell is calling on Councillors within the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to use their position to ensure signage is erected and that there is a clampdown on the use of scooters and bikes on footpaths.

She says there has been numerous near misses:

Retired Garda Sergeant Christy Galligan meanwhile, is calling for a revision of the current bylaws after being knocked to the ground by a cyclist: