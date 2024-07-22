Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for greater enforcement of laws governing E Scooters and bikes after weekend incidents in Letterkenny

There’s calls for greater enforcement of laws which prohibit the use of E Scooters and bikes on footpaths.

It’s after a woman, upon exiting Catriona’s Hair Salon in Letterkenny on Saturday was knocked off her feet by an oncoming cyclist. The woman was hospitalised as a result.

Salon owner, Catriona O’Donnell is calling on Councillors within the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to use their position to ensure signage is erected and that there is a clampdown on the use of scooters and bikes on footpaths.

She says there has been numerous near misses:

 

Retired Garda Sergeant Christy Galligan meanwhile, is calling for a revision of the current bylaws after being knocked to the ground by a cyclist:

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh Police sees a number of drug and motoring offences

22 July 2024
452156189_811396877840055_6695616847373598382_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny after speeding and failing roadside breath test

22 July 2024
News, Top Stories

Concerns over future of Harland and Wolff as British Government rejects major loan guarantee

22 July 2024
News, Top Stories

Concerns over future of Harland and Wolff as British Government rejects major loan guarantee

22 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 July 2024
