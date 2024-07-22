Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council seek meeting with Uisce Eireann to discuss issues in Glenties MD

Donegal County Council is seeking a meeting with Uisce Eireann to discuss a number of issues in the Glenties Municipal District.

A Council spokesperson confirmed that the availability of sewerage infrastructure is a challenge in terms of delivering social housing.

It was agreed that representatives of the utility would be invited to meet with Councillors in Dungloe to discuss a possible resolution.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says it is also unacceptable that repeated pipe bursts are leaving people without water in the area:

