Donegal County Development Plan back up for discussion

The County Donegal Development Plan is back on the table.

Discussions are underway at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford on the back of a notification of the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning’s intention to issue a further direction to the Council regarding the 2024-2030 plan.

The Minister of State for Local Government and Planning has issued notification to Donegal County Council of his intention to issue a further direction on the County Donegal Development Plan based on the peripherality of the sites.

The Minister has proposed a change in the zoning of eight sites in Buncrana, three in Ballybofey and Stranorlar area and eight settlement frameworks across the county.

Of the sites identified in Buncrana which are mostly earmarked for housing developments, the Minister has proposed that they revert to not zoned or for Rural/ Agricultural use.

Members agreed to zone two sites in Ballybofey and Stranorlar for new residential purposes and one for Business/ Enterprise. The Minister has proposed two revert to not zoned and one to Rural/ Agricultural.

Councillors have proposed the Minister’s material alterations be rejected.

The Council’s Director of Community Development & Planning Services, Liam Ward says the Chief Executive’s report will be resubmitted to the Department along with the views of members.

