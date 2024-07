A housing protest is taking place this week in West Donegal.

The ‘Build Houses’ campaign is calling on Donegal County Council to take action and build homes in the Glenties Municipal District with just 6 properties built by the Council in the area within the past 5 years.

The demonstration begins at 5pm on Thursday at Dungloe’s Public Services Centre.

Organiser, Rachel Ni Gallachoir says the lack of progress to deliver housing is the catalyst for their protest: