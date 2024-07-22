Superbikes: Encouraging performances from Rhys and Caolan Irwin

Kilmacrennan’s Rhys Irwin (above) had yet another strong weekend in Cadwell Park at Round 6 of the British Superbikes Race calendar. With much needed pleasant weather conditions, he settled into FP1 &and 2 with some mechanical gremlins continuing, eventually leaving him placed ninth over the weekends racing.

Reflecting on the race, he said: “This weekend saw a real hard weekend for the whole team. They have worked so hard to give me the perfect set up but we had a wee persistent mechanical. I couldn’t be happier with my new team and we got valuable points over the two races so I am leaving happy.”

Meanwhile brother Caolán (above) has made the successful return to racing following a crash at Silverstone 18 months ago. He debuted the RK Burrows Racing Aprilia at Snetterton and again this weekend at Brands Hatch this weekend. FP1 and 2 gave Caolán very little time to settle into the Aprilia with Caolán finishing his weekend in tenth in a full grid race.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back and fit to race again. I am only getting going and will be racing selected events this season and get back to a full season next year.”

You can follow the Irwins on Eurosport at their next round in two weeks time at Thruxton.