Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Superbikes: Encouraging performances from Rhys and Caolan Irwin

Kilmacrennan’s Rhys Irwin (above) had yet another strong weekend in Cadwell Park at Round 6 of the British Superbikes Race calendar. With much needed pleasant weather conditions, he settled into FP1 &and 2 with some mechanical gremlins continuing, eventually  leaving him placed ninth over the weekends racing.
Reflecting on the race, he said: “This weekend saw a real hard weekend for the whole team. They have worked so hard to give me the perfect set up but we had a wee persistent mechanical. I couldn’t be happier with my new team  and we got valuable points over the two races so I am leaving happy.”
Meanwhile brother Caolán (above) has made the successful return to racing  following a crash at Silverstone 18 months ago. He debuted the RK Burrows Racing Aprilia at Snetterton and again this weekend at Brands Hatch this weekend.  FP1 and 2 gave Caolán very little time to settle into the Aprilia with Caolán finishing his weekend in tenth in a full grid race.
He said: “I’m delighted to be back and fit to race again. I am only getting going and will be racing selected events this season and get back to a full season next year.”
You can follow the Irwins on Eurosport at their next round in two weeks time at Thruxton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing protest to take place in West Donegal on Thursday

22 July 2024
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over a third of respite applications not met in Donegal in past year

22 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Retired Donegal Garda awarded six figure sum after claiming he was defamed on pulse system

22 July 2024
Sunbed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste believes tanning beds should be completely banned

22 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing protest to take place in West Donegal on Thursday

22 July 2024
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over a third of respite applications not met in Donegal in past year

22 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Retired Donegal Garda awarded six figure sum after claiming he was defamed on pulse system

22 July 2024
Sunbed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste believes tanning beds should be completely banned

22 July 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency Road closure in East Donegal

22 July 2024
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Joe Biden stepping down from 2024 Presidential race

22 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube