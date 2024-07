The Tanaiste believes tanning beds should be completely banned as they are a cancer risk.

A recent UCC study found 41 percent of participants had used a tanning bed before, with 1 in 10 doing so 8 times a year.

A number of TDs have called for them to be banned in recent weeks – including Junior Minister Mary Butler.

Now Tanaiste Micheal Martin has joined those calls, saying there is a clear public health risk around their use: