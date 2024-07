The Taoiseach was left immensely impressed with efforts seen in Letterkenny to increase accessibility, plans which he says could and should be extended nationwide.

Speaking at the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny on Friday, Simon Harris committed to creating a partnership in order to learn from the model used by organisation.

He was also shown an accessible menu from local café Bloom, which incorporates images of dishes for customers.

Mr Harris said it’s transformational.