Donegal County Council votes no confidence in Housing Minister

Donegal County Council has voted no confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The 100% Redress Party was joined by Sinn Fein and most independents, with a Fianna Fail counter motion calling for the vote to be deferred falling by 18 votes to 11.

The original motion was then deemed to have passed.

Moving the motion, Cllr Thomas Sean Devine said people have no confidence in Minister O’Brien, and argued this is the only way for the council to get a message to the minister clearly outlining how the people feel.

Proposing the counter motion, Cllr Ciaran Brogan argued that Minister O’Brien is coming to the county shortly, and he believes such a motion ahead of that visit would be counterproductive.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh acknowledged there is a need for the scheme to be improved, but said the council’s priority should be to meet with the minister and discuss the issue with him.

However Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig said it’s clear that rather than supporting the people, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael members are circling the wagons.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael McBride said the minister has failed to meet with affected homeowners in the past, and noted an August visit will come at a time that no council meetings are taking place.

Backing the motion, Cllr Declan Meehan said as well as the defective block issue, rents in Donegal have doubled since 2016 while supports have remained static.

Cathoirleach Niamh Kennedy expressed concern about the timing, but put the issue to a vote, which saw the original motion succeed.

